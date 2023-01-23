In Northwestern Bulgaria: A Woman Died while waiting 35 Minutes for an Ambulance

A woman from Vidin died while waiting for an ambulance, and according to her relatives, the emergency team arrived after 35 minutes, but it was already too late.

Nova TV reported the story this morning - the woman was leaving work, felt sick and fell to the ground. Her colleagues immediately called 112, but she never received help and died before their eyes.

According to granddaughter Diana Marinova, as soon as her grandmother felt sick, her colleagues called her to come. She arrived in 5 minutes when Dimitrinka was still alive.

"For a second time, by the time I arrived, they called 112. At the 16th minute, I called 112 a third time. They told me that 10 minutes ago an ambulance should have been at our place, and I explained to them that there is no ambulance where we are at. The ambulance came at 17:35", says Diana Marinova.

When the doctors arrived, they only registered her grandmother as dead.

Colleagues of the 69-year-old Dimitrinka, who worked as a seamstress, confirm that they called the emergency phone four times in total. The granddaughter of the deceased woman is adamant that she will seek her rights in court. She claims that the police officers who arrived at the scene can also testify that the ambulance was delayed by 35 minutes.

The Emergency Center in Vidin told the media that on the same night they had a technical problem - they had to restart the computer on which they receive signals. They admit there was a delay but deny it was 35 minutes.

The hospital in Vidin was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-pandemic, as with a chronic shortage of personnel in the Northwest region, it collapsed in terms of personnel and patients were redirected to nearby Lom.

/ClubZ