COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 32 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 32, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 774 tests were performed, of which about 3 percent were positive. There are 3,373 active cases, and 16 people have been reported as cured.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,163.

335 people were hospitalized. There are 46 in intensive care units. There are 10 newly admitted to hospitals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA