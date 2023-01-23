Bulgaria: By the End of the Week, We can expect Snow across the Country

The warmer temperatures of late January are over. The lowest temperature is on Mount Musala - minus 8 degrees Celsius. The rains are set - they have already started in the extreme southwestern regions, as well as in the northwestern part of the country. This was announced on BNT by the forecaster from NIMH Anastasia Stoycheva.

"We are at the front of a deep Mediterranean cyclone. It is stationed over the central Mediterranean, but we remain in the warmer part of it, although the temperatures are not so high anymore. And today the temperatures will be above the climate norms. From tomorrow, however, from the northwest, and then from the northeast, temperatures will begin to drop. Snowfall is expected by the end of the week, even in the flat part of the country," said Professor Anastasia Stoycheva, PhD - head of the Department "Meteorological Forecasts", NIMH.

Snow will accumulate in individual areas with varying thicknesses. It is expected in the central and eastern regions of the country, especially in Northeastern Bulgaria, it may exceed 10 cm. The probability of precipitation is greatest on Friday, and the precipitation will change from rain to snow along the Black Sea coast at the latest. A rather winter week is coming, Stoycheva specified.

At the end of the week, daytime temperatures are expected to remain below zero in some places. At the end of January and the beginning of February, there can be minimum temperatures down to about minus 10 degrees Celsius.

/BNT