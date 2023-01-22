More Classified Documents found in Joe Biden's Home

The US Department of Justice has discovered more classified documents in the home of President Joe Biden. This happened on Friday, but news of the search was announced late Saturday by the president's lawyer. Some of the documents are from Biden's term as vice president, and others from his time as a senator.

From a statement by Bob Bauer, quoted by the Washington Post, it is clear that the Department of Justice seized six documents.

The department gained full access to Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware for just over 12 hours on Friday. Representatives of both the Ministry of Justice and the President's team were on the scene.

According to Bauer, Biden voluntarily granted access quickly, as law enforcement officials requested that the search not be made public in advance, and the president's lawyers agreed to that condition.

Biden's lawyers previously found other classified documents at his home and turned them over to the Justice Department. Classified documents were also found in a former office of the president.

The events led to criticism from Republicans and the appointment of a special prosecutor. The president himself said that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and that he is confident that a solution will come soon.

Former President Donald Trump is also under investigation for his handling of classified information, but Biden allies refuse to draw a parallel.

Supporters of the current president point out that Trump has refused to return classified documents, while Biden returned the classified ones.

