COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 30 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 30, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

975 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.1 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 336 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 46 are in intensive care units. There are five new hospital admissions.

8 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,253,319 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,369 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 10 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,606,127 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,160 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,294,848 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA