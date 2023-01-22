Bulgaria: An Expert Cabinet is almost Certain after the Elections

After the upcoming early parliamentary elections, the fifth in the last two years, GERB and BSP will not enter into a coalition... officially. The two formations would shake hands for an expert cabinet.

"We can never talk about a coalition, GERB will not betray itself, but we can talk about a cabinet that is expert, technical, according to certain priorities," Desislava Atanasova, chairwoman of the PG of GERB-SDS, told bTV.

She added that the formation of one would require a written agreement signed between the leaders.

On Friday, the leader of the party, Boyko Borissov, declared his readiness to lift the decision of the National Council of GERB, prohibiting the party from entering into a joint government with BSP. After the leadership meeting on Friday, Borissov declared that the GERB Executive Committee would ask the organizations about their position towards the Left, which, according to the party leader, had changed, and the 2017 decision should not have been a "brake" for the formation of a cabinet.

Today Atanasova stated that the Executive Committee of GERB has not raised the issue of BSP so far. She did not give an unequivocal answer as to whether the party would be allowed to enter government with the socialists. Atanasova pointed out the "Euro-Atlantic decisions" of the 48th National Assembly, taken with a majority between GERB, WCC, DB, DPS and BR, but did not comment on the cases adopted by a union between GERB, DPS and BSP - the redrafting of the Election Code, the censure of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, the election of Vezhdi Rashidov as Speaker of the Parliament.

Atanasova called on the parties not to lose the pre-election campaign for "chattering" and "mud-slinging", but to reach an agreement on the judicial reform. According to her, however, this will happen in the 49th National Assembly. The Chairwoman of the PG of GERB-SDS criticized the Acting Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov for delaying the submission of the bill for changes to the Criminal Procedure Code, concerning the introduction of a mechanism for investigating the Prosecutor General. The draft law is part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan and a major obstacle to Bulgaria's entry into Schengen.

Atanasova is of the opinion that the members of the legal commission have done everything to consider the bill. Her words, however, contradict the facts - the first meeting of the legal commission ended after 8 p.m., but without political debate and voting - they were postponed with the votes of GERB, DPS, BSP, Vazrazhdane and Bulgarian Rise.

The following week, the changes were adopted, but the 7 days of delay will apparently prove fatal for the texts becoming law, as Zarkov predicted.

At the moment, Radev has given a request that he can delay the dissolution of the parliament, but only if he sees the political will for the adoption of the laws on the Recovery and Resilience plan and judicial reform. Earlier, Nikola Minchev from “We Continue the Change” said that such a sign would be the inclusion of the Criminal Procedure Code in the parliament's agenda as early as Wednesday.

