Zelensky's Adviser: Bulgaria's Role in this War will be Highly Appreciated in the History Books

"Bulgaria's role in the war in Ukraine will be very, very highly appreciated in the history books," believes the advisor to the Ukrainian president Mykhailo Podolyak.

He commented on the article in Die Welt, which tells about the armed assistance provided by our country in the first days of the Russian attack, in a video by the Russian blogger Yulia Latynina, who raised the question of Bulgarian participation in the context of Germany's refusal to provide Leopard tanks.

“I can say that there are countries that I love madly, and this love is especially vividly manifested during war. Bulgaria is one of them. I am not ready to answer instead of the Bulgarian government for the help. The help that Bulgaria gives to Ukraine is great, especially in the first weeks of the war. I think the government can talk about it in detail if it deems it necessary,” the adviser to the Ukrainian president told the Russian journalist and dissident Latynina.

According to him, many governments will later tell in detail about the aid provided to Ukraine.

“There were a number of countries, and Bulgaria is one of them, that immediately made a decision. They saw what kind of war is being waged, what Russia is doing here, they understood the main thing - Russia attacked Ukraine without any motives. Bulgaria, Poland and the Baltic countries were the ones who immediately said ‘we will give you everything, we will help you as much as we can’. Bulgaria turned out to be a country with great historical potential. This is how I can answer you about the role of Bulgaria,” summarized Mihailo Podolyak.

He also says that he has data and after the war he will describe in tables on which days, especially in the first days of the war, who helped with what and how.

