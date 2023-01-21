About 80% of Twitter Employees have left since Musk took over

About 80% of the employees of the American company Twitter, which owns the social network of the same name, have been fired or left of their own accord after the company was acquired by the entrepreneur Elon Musk, reported CBS television, quoted by BTA.

According to the media, the number of full-time employees in the company has decreased to about 1,300 people. In particular, the department, which deals with recommendations on company policies, design and product changes to ensure consumer safety, now has fewer than 20 full-time employees.

According to an engineer who resigned from the company, such loss of employees and layoffs could make it difficult to maintain the service. Under Musk's leadership, Twitter has reduced its workforce through mass layoffs, and other employees have been forced out following significant changes in company policies.

Two days ago, "Business Insider", citing its sources, reported that layoffs at Twitter were gaining momentum despite the owner's assurances to the contrary. According to the publication, dozens of employees in charge of advertising and monetization were forced to leave the company two weeks ago. Musk plans to close many of Twitter's international offices, as well as in the United States, which could lead to a reduction in the company's staff by up to 2,000 people, the publication said. Before Musk took over Twitter, the company had about 7,500 employees

/Dnevnik