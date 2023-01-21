COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 121 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 121, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,071 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.9 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 338 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 47 are in intensive care units. There are 38 new hospital admissions.

112 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,253,311 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,347 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 181 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and a total of 4,606,117 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,160 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,294,818 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA