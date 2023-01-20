The State Sent a Plane to transport the Bulgarian Beaten in North Macedonia for treatment in Bulgaria

The government plane "Falcon" with a team from the Military Academy on board will transport Hristiyan Pendikov, who was attacked in Ohrid, to Bulgaria, announced the press service of the Council of Ministers.

By order of acting Prime Minister Galab Donev, the transportation to Bulgaria of the citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia with Bulgarian self-awareness and secretary of the "Tsar Boris III" organization Hristiyan Pendikov, who was attacked and beaten last night in the city of Ohrid, was organized.

The government plane "Falcon" with a team from the Military Medical Academy on board - two doctors and a resuscitation nurse, left for the Republic of North Macedonia. The injured Hristiyan will be admitted to the Medical Academy, where he will receive the necessary treatment.

The willingness of the authorities to evacuate the injured Bulgarian by air was expressed by President Rumen Radev.

Prime Minister Galab Donev also held a telephone conversation with his North Macedonian colleague Dimitar Kovachevski, during which they discussed the transportation of Pendikov.

The secretary of the Bulgarian club in Ohrid was beaten last night after leaving a restaurant in the city.

The Bulgarian authorities condemned what happened, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador of North Macedonia.

Bulgaria will raise with the EU the question of the rights of the Bulgarians in the RNM

The Head of State Rumen Radev strongly condemns the systematic violations of the rights of the Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia and the instilling of hatred towards them, which resulted in the attack on the Bulgarian Hristiyan Pendikov in Ohrid.

The Bulgarian head of state believes that the stated ambitions for the membership of the Republic of North Macedonia in the European Union and the undertaken commitments for reforms and strengthening of democratic norms in the country, are at odds with the reality in which Macedonian Bulgarians live in our southwestern neighbor.

President Rumen Radev will once again bring to the attention of the heads of state and government in the European Union, as well as the European institutions and the Council of Europe, the issue of respecting the rights of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia.

The systematic violation of their rights was the basis of Bulgaria's position, that the European integration of the Republic of North Macedonia should be based on real progress in eradicating the language of hatred towards Bulgaria and Bulgarians and respecting the rights of the Macedonian Bulgarians.

/BNT