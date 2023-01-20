Bulgaria’s MFA summons the Macedonian Ambassador because of the Beating of a Bulgarian in Ohrid

The ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia in Bulgaria will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will be handed a protest note in connection with a serious criminal act committed against a citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia with a Bulgarian identity and secretary of the "Tsar Boris III" organization in the city of Ohrid, announced the Bulgarian foreign ministry.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian from the city of Ohrid, Hristiyan Pendikov, has multiple cracked vertebrae, ribs and a broken jaw. Pendikov was attacked last night in the back by Iliya Spaseski and two other people, reported BGNES.

The attack was carried out last night around 22:00 p.m. Bulgarian time in front of the "Tino" establishment. Pendikov was together with a girl. Before leaving the bar, he was insulted and provoked by Spaseski's group with the entire official arsenal of the state ideology in the Republic of Macedonia – “Bugarash, Tatar, fascist, … your mother.”

He is currently being treated at a local hospital. His transportation and transfer to a hospital in Skopje is pending.

Pendikov is the secretary of the local Bulgarian association and is the only one who publicly defends his affiliation and origin. A month ago, he was in Sofia and described in detail what was happening to the Bulgarians in the RNM, but so far there is not a single official reaction either in Sofia or in Skopje for the cases of terror and repression against the local Bulgarians described by Hristiyan Pendikov.

BGNES reported that there are recordings from cameras that clearly show who the attackers are, who are the provocateurs and the perpetrators of the crime.

/BNR, BGNES