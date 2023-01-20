Rallies in Bulgaria: Freedom for Navalny and All Political Prisoners in Russia

The Association "For Free Russia" (За свободна Русия) will hold rallies in Bulgaria in support of Alexei Navalny and all political prisoners in Russia, as well as in support of Ukraine.

These events will take place as part of a global action organized by a diaspora network of anti-war and pro-democracy Russians around the world marking the anniversary of the return and arrest of Alexei Navalny in Russia on January 17, 2021.

Protest in Sofia: https://fb.me/e/2il8Jnjk0

- Russian Cultural and Information Center (Shipka, 34)

Protest in Varna: https://fb.me/e/461XGakqX

- Municipality of Varna

Protest in Burgas: https://fb.me/e/3bZuo6PYF

- Alyosha monument

