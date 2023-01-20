Rallies in Bulgaria: Freedom for Navalny and All Political Prisoners in Russia
The Association "For Free Russia" (За свободна Русия) will hold rallies in Bulgaria in support of Alexei Navalny and all political prisoners in Russia, as well as in support of Ukraine.
These events will take place as part of a global action organized by a diaspora network of anti-war and pro-democracy Russians around the world marking the anniversary of the return and arrest of Alexei Navalny in Russia on January 17, 2021.
Protest in Sofia: https://fb.me/e/2il8Jnjk0
- Russian Cultural and Information Center (Shipka, 34)
Protest in Varna: https://fb.me/e/461XGakqX
- Municipality of Varna
Protest in Burgas: https://fb.me/e/3bZuo6PYF
- Alyosha monument
Association "For Free Russia":
https://www.facebook.com/ForFreeRussia
Protests in other countries: www.freenavalny.info
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The State Sent a Plane to transport the Bulgarian Beaten in North Macedonia for treatment in Bulgaria
- » New Variant of the Coronavirus has been Registered in Bulgaria
- » The Bulgarian Health Ministry will begin Sanctioning Drug Wholesalers due of the Shortage of Medicines
- » The Legality of Online Gambling in the US
- » How The Digital Revolution and Internet Are Helping Developing Nations Unlock Their Potential
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 93 New Cases in the Last 24 hours