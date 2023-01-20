COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 93 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 93, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,540 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.63 percent.

3 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 338 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 50 are in intensive care units. There are 27 new hospital admissions.

194 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,253,199 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,341 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 219 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,605,936 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,157 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,294,697 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA