Weather in Bulgaria: Stormy Wind in the East, Rain in the West

A Mediterranean cyclone will pass through the country. The weather will be mostly cloudy, windy and rainy. During the day, the wind will be oriented from the west-northwest and cold air will invade with it.

An orange code has been announced for the Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo regions due to stormy winds, gusts with 22-29 m/s are expected. A yellow code has been announced for 13 areas in Eastern and Central Bulgaria also due to strong wind, where gusts of up to 19-24 m/s are expected.

In 12 regions of Western Bulgaria, a yellow code has been announced for intense rainfall. With the cooling in the mountainous parts of the regions, precipitation will turn into snow. Amounts for the day will be up to 35 mm.

Throughout the day in Eastern Bulgaria, it will remain from the south and there the temperatures will remain higher. In many places there will be rainfall, significant in the mountainous regions and South-West Bulgaria.

In the evening, as the temperatures drop in many places in the western regions of the country, the rain will change to snow, a snow cover will form, but it will stop quickly. The minimum temperatures will mostly be between 7°C and 12°C, in the southwestern regions of the country – between 4°C and 6°C. The maximum temperatures will be within wide limits, from 8°-10°C in Western Bulgaria to 18°-20°C in the east.

On Saturday, there will be precipitation across the country, mainly rain, in the northern and southwestern regions mixed with snow, and daytime temperatures will be between 6 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES