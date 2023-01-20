Another Provocation: The Secretary of the Bulgarian Cultural Club in North Macedonia has been Beaten

The secretary of the Bulgarian cultural club "Tsar Boris III" in Ohrid was beaten, the MEP Andrey Kovachev announced on his Facebook profile.

"Violence, hatred and discrimination must stop! I expect an immediate reaction from the authorities in both countries! This situation is intolerable. The political class, the media and academia have created an atmosphere of hatred and persecution of Bulgarians. The European institutions will, of course, be informed! The boy is in hospital! The police have been informed!", wrote Kovachev, quoted by BTA. He later clarified that there were three attackers and they were identified.

The boy has a broken jaw.

Kovachev spoke by phone with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani.

"To call yourself a Bulgarian in Macedonia means to be barbarically attacked and beaten. Now the attackers will have a suspended sentence like Lambe (Alabakovsky) and the attacks will continue even more fiercely! It is time for Bulgaria to take care of the Bulgarians who do not live in the homeland! ", wrote on their Facebook profile people from the Cultural Club "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola.

Club "Tsar Boris the Third" in Ohrid was opened in October last year and until this moment there have been several attacks against it, first they attacked the premises with an agricultural blade, in November they broke the illuminated sign with the name of the club with stones, and a few days later - a firearm was fired at the premises.

The cultural club "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola was also attacked. The singer Lambe Alabakovsky was given a conditional sentence for the attempted arson of the building.

