The Young Players who can Transform Bulgarian Football

While the country has enjoyed some memorable moments in major tournaments, the Bulgarian national football team isn’t in great shape right now. The squad failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making it 24 years since Bulgaria last featured in the biggest competition of all.

It’s been a similar story in the European Championships where Bulgaria haven’t qualified since Portugal 2004. It’s not good enough, but is the future for Bulgarian football looking any brighter?

The Next Target

In 2026, the World Cup will be held in three separate countries, Mexico, Canada and the United States. The competition will be expanded to include 48 teams and that could be a positive for nations such as Bulgaria.

While they will remain among the rank outsiders to win the 2026 World Cup, Bulgaria’s chances of qualification to the tournament itself will be much greater. Can they do it? Qualifying groups will be announced at a later stage and the betting markets will offer a greater indication as to whether the team will be involved.

Those interested can follow the markets at https://www.sbo.net/ who will monitor odds for the World Cup and for all professional football competitions. As soon as the qualifying groups for the 2026 tournament are announced, the markets will start to fill up and there will be a wide choice of options.

Visitors to the SBO site can study those choices while taking on board supporting information including general news and opinion. Each sportsbook on the recommended panel is extensively reviewed, and they will be ready to accept new players for those who want to take their interest a stage further.

Anyone eligible can sign up via a secure online registration form and it’s likely that a welcome promotion will be waiting on the other side. There will be a range of funding options available to get the account moving, while customer services can step in if required.

Those that continue to play may be able to access ongoing offers, while other benefits can include in-play markets and the potential for live streaming.

It’s the site to follow Bulgaria’s fortunes as they look to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since France 98, but who are the young players aiming to drive the team forward?

In Defence

Recent call ups to the Bulgarian senior squad have included some promising young players who are seen as the future of football in the country. In the defensive unit, 23-year-old Andrea Hristov is one to watch.

The centre back began his career with Slavia Sofia but has since moved to Italy. He’s on the books of Serie B side Cosenza but has been loaned out to Reggiana for the 2022/23 season. He’s a competent defender who can score useful goals and Hristov was on the mark for https://bfunion.bg/?lang=en in a 4-1 win over Georgia in 2021.

There is some experience in the back line, but young defenders such as Hristov, Kristian Dimitrov and Miki Orachev are the future of the side.

Midfield Maestros

Midfielders are the heartbeat of any team and Bulgaria has produced its share of world class players in the centre of the park. Of the current Bulgarian national squad, Dominik Yankov is showing great promise.

Born in Canada, Yankov plays for https://www.ludogorets.com/en/ and has established himself in the senior side at the age of just 22. As an attacking midfielder, he will want to boost his goals to games ratio, but he provides useful assists at club level.

Looking for the next Dimitar Berbatov

Even the great Dimitar Berbatov couldn’t guide Bulgaria to a World Cup. He began his career a year after the national team qualified for France 1998 and would finish as the country’s joint top scorer with 48 goals.

The hunt for the next Berbatov has continued following his international retirement, and a lack of goals from within the current squad has been holding the team back. Could Marin Petkov provide the answer? He’s one of the youngest senior players at just 19, but scored on his debut against Gibraltar.

An expanded 2026 World Cup offers hope for Bulgaria and they may need to look to youth if they are to progress.