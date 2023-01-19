Medvedev: If a Nuclear Power Loses a War, it can Trigger a Nuclear Conflict

“A possible military loss suffered by a nuclear power could trigger a nuclear conflict,” said Dmitry Medvedev.

“Nuclear forces do not suffer losses in major conflicts on which their fate depends on - this should be obvious to every Western politician,” Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram today, quoted by TASS.

He drew attention to statements at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to which "Russia must lose" the war with Ukraine.

Western politicians "do not think to draw one elementary conclusion: the loss of one nuclear power in an ordinary war can trigger the start of a nuclear war. Nuclear powers have not lost major conflicts on which their fate depends," said the former Russian president.

Asked by journalists to comment on Medvedev's words, the Kremlin spokesman replied that they fully corresponded to Russia's nuclear doctrine.

Boris Johnson: Putin will not use nuclear weapons

"Putin will not use nuclear weapons," Johnson insists. He compared the Russian president to "the fat boy from Dickens who wants to make our flesh crawl in fear," the Guardian reported.

Boris Johnson speaks at the Ukraine breakfast in Davos and is described as a "legendary figure" in Ukraine.

Johnson says he admires President Zelensky and the heroism of the Ukrainian people.

But he warned that we could spend too much time obsessing over Putin and worrying about an escalation of the conflict.

“How can you escalate against a man who is waging all-out war against a civilian population?” Johnson asked.

The use of nuclear weapons would lead to economic paralysis, Johnson points out. In addition, the countries that give him the upper hand will turn against him en masse - India and China.

Boris Johnson also stated that the US has exceeded expectations and is far ahead in terms of military and financial support for Ukraine.

According to him, it is paradoxical that we do less to preserve freedom than in Iraq or Kosovo, although today there is not a person here who does not think that Ukraine is 100% right.

“If we're worried about costs, they're going to be more expensive the longer it goes on,” Johnson points out.

/Nova, BGNES