The Stormy South Wind broke Five Temperature Records in Bulgaria

The absolute records for high temperatures for January were improved yesterday in five stations of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology in the country, reports the NIMH.

In Pleven yesterday the temperature reached 21.7 degrees Celsius, and the old temperature record was 21.2 degrees and was from January 2002.

21.6 degrees were registered in Ruse yesterday, and the previous temperature record was 21.1 degrees - from 2009.

Yesterday, a temperature of 21.2 degrees was measured in Oryahovo, improving the absolute record of 19.4 degrees, which was set in 2002.

In Lom yesterday, the temperature reached 21.1 degrees, and the old temperature record was 19.6 degrees, measured in 2015 and 1993.

In Silistra, a temperature of 20.5 degrees was recorded on January 18, with the previous maximum being 19.4 degrees, which was from 1984.

