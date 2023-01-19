Flights at Sofia Airport are Operating on Schedule despite the Strong Wind
Sofia Airport operates for the second day in strong wind conditions, but remains open for arriving and departing aircraft.
At the moment, the flights are operating according to schedule, the press center of the airport informed BNT. The wind is still within acceptable limits for safe landings or takeoffs.
The decision whether or not to land an aircraft is made by the flight captain depending on the current situation.
Passengers can track their flights on the airport's website or Facebook page.
Yesterday, the strong wind caused delays and rerouting of planes to other cities and countries.
/BNT
