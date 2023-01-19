The Prime Minister of New Zealand announces Resignation

World | January 19, 2023, Thursday // 09:50
Bulgaria: The Prime Minister of New Zealand announces Resignation Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to resign no later than early February, she said in a televised statement

She added that general elections will be held on October 14.

"Although I will not be contesting the election, I know that the issues that affect New Zealanders most will remain the focus of the government this year and throughout the election," she said.

"My time has come," she told members of her Labor Party. "I just don't have enough in the tank for another four years."

/BGNES

Tags: Jacinda, Ardern, New Zealand, election
