The Prime Minister of New Zealand announces Resignation
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to resign no later than early February, she said in a televised statement
She added that general elections will be held on October 14.
"Although I will not be contesting the election, I know that the issues that affect New Zealanders most will remain the focus of the government this year and throughout the election," she said.
"My time has come," she told members of her Labor Party. "I just don't have enough in the tank for another four years."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russia on Petkov: The Emphasis is Not on the Weapons, but on the Fact that He initiated the Exclusion from SWIFT
- » Day 331 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Unprecedented Help from the US and European Countries
- » Medvedev: If a Nuclear Power Loses a War, it can Trigger a Nuclear Conflict
- » Day 330 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Germany is unwilling to Send Tanks for now, Sweden Sends Dozens of Elite ARCHER Systems (UPDATED)
- » Vucic: I haven't Spoken to Putin for months, Wagner has to Stop recruiting Fighters in Serbia
- » Another Person has been Arrested in relation to the Corruption scandal in the European Parliament