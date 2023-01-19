COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 129 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 129, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were established from the 3,685 tests performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.5 percent.
In the last 24 hours, four patients diagnosed with covid have died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of deaths after infection with the new coronavirus is 38,154.
Forty-one infected people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, and 70.73 percent of them were not vaccinated. The number of those hospitalized with covid is currently 353, of which 53 are in intensive care units.
162 were cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,253,005.
To date, there are 3,445 active cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is 1,294,604.
In the last 24 hours, 157 doses of vaccines were administered, and the total number of administered doses was 4,605,718, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » New Variant of the Coronavirus has been Registered in Bulgaria
- » The Bulgarian Health Ministry will begin Sanctioning Drug Wholesalers due of the Shortage of Medicines
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 93 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Sofia Region also announces a Flu Epidemic
- » Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic has been declared in Dobrich region
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 157 New Cases in the Last 24 hours