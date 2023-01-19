COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 129 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 129, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were established from the 3,685 tests performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.5 percent.

In the last 24 hours, four patients diagnosed with covid have died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of deaths after infection with the new coronavirus is 38,154.

Forty-one infected people were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, and 70.73 percent of them were not vaccinated. The number of those hospitalized with covid is currently 353, of which 53 are in intensive care units.

162 were cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,253,005.

To date, there are 3,445 active cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is 1,294,604.

In the last 24 hours, 157 doses of vaccines were administered, and the total number of administered doses was 4,605,718, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA