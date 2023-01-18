Political Reactions after Die Welt’s article about Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine

The political parties were sharply criticized because of the information presented by "Die Welt" that Bulgaria sent weapons and fuel to Ukraine under the "Petkov" cabinet.

GERB and "Democratic Bulgaria", which insist that our country help Kyiv, criticized the previous cabinet for hiding the information and using intermediaries.

There was no direct export of weapons from Bulgaria to Ukraine.

"Bulgaria exported weapons to a number of countries, including the United States, England, Poland, Romania, after which this weapon reached Ukraine," said the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev.

Kiril Petkov added:

"We are glad that it is written clearly in the title of the article that Bulgaria had a fundamental role and is on the right side of history".

Politico also quoted Die Welt’s findings.

Ivan Chenchev from the Bulgarian Socialist Party denied the information about Bulgarian weapons in Ukraine and recalled that the thesis was even confirmed within the framework of parliamentary control.

"The acting minister of the economy was here. He confirmed that there is not a single bullet exported to Ukraine. These are the facts."

GERB and "Democratic Bulgaria" expressed their support that Ukraine has Bulgarian weapons. However, both political forces criticized the "Petkov" cabinet.

From GERB - because they hid the support for Ukraine.

“Die Welt did not discover anything new, it is clear that weapons were going to Ukraine then. The big problem is the following - why did they lie? Why did Kornelia Ninova and Kiril Petkov lie? They told us – not a single bullet went off for that amount of time. And Kornelia Ninova continues to claim it, and Kiril Petkov now started bragging about it," said Daniel Mitov from GERB.

Hristo Ivanov from "Democratic Bulgaria" added that the shipment of weapons should have been done openly and without an intermediary.

"You know that we (Bulgaria) have always been able to provide all possible assistance to Ukraine, both within the framework of commercial transactions, which are in question in this case, and within the framework of other commitments, including grant aid, which opens the possibility for Bulgaria to receive support for modernization of its army by substitution."

Stefan Yanev from "Bulgarian Rise" did not deny the sending of Bulgarian weapons to Ukraine and stated that there is no (new) news in the "Die Welt" publication.

"When it comes to business, when it comes to the production of the Bulgarian arms industry, it is normal for it to look for markets and realize its production in these markets, including in cases when there is a war and these markets are, let's say, more fast-moving."

The leader of pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov:

"Of course, this is hypocrisy on their part. We have repeatedly stated that, in fact, weapons worth billions were actually exported with the signature of then Deputy Prime Minister Kornelia Ninova".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR