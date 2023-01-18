Bulgaria: Due to the Strong Wind in Sofia - Flights will be Diverted to Plovdiv Airport (UPDATED)

The strong wind in Sofia caused delays in flights at Sofia Airport and rerouting of planes, the airport's press center reports.

At the moment, there are four passenger flights that have been diverted to land at Plovdiv airport due to the strong wind in Sofia. These are the flights from Memmingen, Berlin, Paris and Varna. Passengers will be transported to Sofia by buses.

Landings in Plovdiv will inevitably affect return departing flights as well, the airport specifies.

Flights from Stansted, Gatwick and Tel Aviv have been diverted to land in Bucharest. The plane coming from the Romanian capital will also return there.

Planes resumed landing and taking off at Sofia Airport without difficulty

The wind reduced its speed and by 2:00 p.m. the planes were landing and taking off without difficulty, reported Sofia Airport.

Some of the planes that landed at the other airports are already returning to Sofia to make their subsequent flights.

Due to strong winds, earlier today four passenger flights were diverted to land in Plovdiv, six in Bucharest and one in Thessaloniki.

/BNT