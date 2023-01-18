Ukraine's Interior Minister Died in a Helicopter Crash near Kyiv

World » UKRAINE | January 18, 2023, Wednesday // 12:26
Bulgaria: Ukraine's Interior Minister Died in a Helicopter Crash near Kyiv Brovary, Kyiv

When a helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv region today, the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry was killed, UNIAN news agency reported.

"This morning in Brovary, a helicopter of the State Service for Emergency Situations crashed. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died - the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary," announced the head of the National Police, Igor Klimenko.

According to Klimenko, according to preliminary data, at least 18 people died, including 3 children. 9 of the victims were on board the helicopter.

He added that 22 injured are in hospital, of which 10 are children. Rescue teams are on site.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary.

Read more from the 329th day of the war in Ukraine.

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: brovary, Kyiv, helicopter, crash
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria