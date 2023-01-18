Ukraine's Interior Minister Died in a Helicopter Crash near Kyiv

When a helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv region today, the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry was killed, UNIAN news agency reported.

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children. Terrible tragedy. pic.twitter.com/KiKR5ItDoI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 18, 2023

"This morning in Brovary, a helicopter of the State Service for Emergency Situations crashed. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died - the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary," announced the head of the National Police, Igor Klimenko.

The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was flying on a helicopter that crashed in Brovary on an official trip to one of the hotspots where the fighting is taking place,

Deputy Head of @APUkraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said at a briefing. All nine people aboard died. pic.twitter.com/cWNog6f3jZ — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) January 18, 2023

According to Klimenko, according to preliminary data, at least 18 people died, including 3 children. 9 of the victims were on board the helicopter.

He added that 22 injured are in hospital, of which 10 are children. Rescue teams are on site.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary.

The aftermath of the helicopter crash in Brovary.



????: Reuters pic.twitter.com/ezx569XfzN — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 18, 2023

Read more from the 329th day of the war in Ukraine.

/BNR