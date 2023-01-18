Ukraine's Interior Minister Died in a Helicopter Crash near Kyiv
When a helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv region today, the leadership of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry was killed, UNIAN news agency reported.
As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children. Terrible tragedy. pic.twitter.com/KiKR5ItDoI— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 18, 2023
"This morning in Brovary, a helicopter of the State Service for Emergency Situations crashed. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died - the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary," announced the head of the National Police, Igor Klimenko.
The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was flying on a helicopter that crashed in Brovary on an official trip to one of the hotspots where the fighting is taking place,— Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) January 18, 2023
Deputy Head of @APUkraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said at a briefing. All nine people aboard died. pic.twitter.com/cWNog6f3jZ
According to Klimenko, according to preliminary data, at least 18 people died, including 3 children. 9 of the victims were on board the helicopter.
He added that 22 injured are in hospital, of which 10 are children. Rescue teams are on site.
Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary.
The aftermath of the helicopter crash in Brovary.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 18, 2023
????: Reuters pic.twitter.com/ezx569XfzN
Read more from the 329th day of the war in Ukraine.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » London admits: The Ukrainian Army has probably Withdrawn from Soledar
- » Day 329 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Rescue Operations in Dnipro have been Suspended, 20 People are Missing
- » Adviser to Zelensky who said a Ukrainian Missile was Responsible for the Hit Building in Dnipro has Resigned
- » Day 328 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin wants Donbas Captured by March (UPDATED)
- » Day 327 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky warned the Russian People about the Danger of their "Cowardly Silence" (UPDATED)
- » Day 326 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians Kill 20 People, a Child among them, More under the Ruins in Dnipro