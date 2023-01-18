COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 157 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 157, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,212 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.72 percent.

4 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 347 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 50 are in intensive care units. There are 45 new hospital admissions.

122 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,252,843 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,482 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 177 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,605,561 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,150 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,294,475 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA