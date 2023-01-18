Weather in Bulgaria will be even Warmer and Dangerously Windy today

The minimum temperatures today will be between 5°C and 13°C, and the maximum - between 14°C and 20°C.

It will remain windy, with a very strong southerly wind. Cloudiness will be more often significant and there will be rain in isolated places, mainly on the southern side of the mountains.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be variable, often significant. It will be windy with moderate, temporarily strong winds from the south-southwest. The maximum temperatures will be from 13°C to 18°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-9°C. The excitement of the sea will increase and will be 3-4 bales.

In the mountains, it will be mostly cloudy and in some places there will be rain, above 1800 meters - from snow. It will be windy with stormy, on high and exposed parts - hurricane-force south-westerly wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 5°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

On Thursday, it will remain very windy, with strong, in places in Eastern Bulgaria and on the northern slopes of the mountains - stormy wind. It will be mostly cloudy. In Western Bulgaria and the mountains there will also be precipitation from rain, above 1800-2000 meters - from snow, in some areas - significant in quantity. It will be warm for the second half of January, with minimum temperatures between 8°C and 13°C and maximum temperatures between 15°C and 20°C.

On Friday, there will be precipitation throughout the country, more in quantity and in more places in Western and Southern Bulgaria. In the western half of the country, the wind will weaken, move from the northwest, and colder air will penetrate with it. As temperatures drop later in the day and in the lower mountain areas and high fields, rain will change to snow. In Eastern Bulgaria, a moderate and strong south-southwest wind will continue to blow, and there the temperatures will remain above 10°C, and the precipitation will be weak in some places.

During the weekend, it will remain mostly cloudy, in Eastern Bulgaria with rain, and in Western Bulgaria - weak, both from rain and snow. The wind will weaken and temporarily subside. Temperatures will drop, but will remain above climate norms.

/BNT