Strong Wind in Sofia broke Tree Branches in Several Areas
In several places in Sofia, there are fallen branches of trees due to the strong wind. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior for the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).
The Ministry of the Interior specified that there are fallen tree branches on the tram line on the capital's "James Boucher" boulevard.
Branches of trees also fell in the area of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".
Four serious reports of damage from the strong wind in Sofia have been received at the fire department so far. There are 14 alerts for the entire country.
In the capital, in one case, part of a metal roof of a building was torn off. No one was injured in the incident.
There are a total of 14 reports of wind damage in the country. Most of them are in Kyustendil. In two of the cases, trees fell. In the third incident, a tree fell on the road to the Gueshevo border crossing, and the road had to be closed until the branches were removed.
There are two reports of fallen trees in Vratsa. There are three signals each in Pernik and Montana. The main directorate of fire safety and population protection explained that the generalization of the situation in the country is still ongoing.
