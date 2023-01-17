Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic has also been declared in Plovdiv region

In connection with the increase in the incidence of acute respiratory diseases and influenza in the territory of the Plovdiv region, a flu epidemic has been declared, and temporary anti-epidemic measures are being introduced for the period from January 19 to 30.

The regions in Bulgaria where a flu epidemic has been declared are as follows: Plovdiv (January 19-30), Lovech (January 18-24), Pazardzhik (January 18-24), Gabrovo (for the period January 18-24), Stara Zagora (for the period 17-23 January), Shumen (for the period 13-18 January) and Burgas (for the period 12-17 January). As of January 18, the epidemic situation in the Burgas region will be canceled.

Temporary anti-epidemic measures regarding the health system include: suspension of scheduled consultations of pregnant women and children, suspension of preventive examinations, mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations. Visits to medical institutions are also temporarily suspended. The conduct of a daily filter in children's facilities is being strengthened, and sick staff members are not allowed to work. Medical facilities should strictly comply with the requirements of Ordinance 3/08.05.2013 for the approval of a medical standard for the prevention and control of nosocomial infections, including strengthening access control for outsiders, wearing protective masks, disinfection.

For the relevant period of declared influenza epidemic, the educational process is suspended in the districts of Lovech, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora and Shumen.

The Ministry of Health reminds that it is recommended to observe non-pharmaceutical anti-epidemic measures such as wearing a protective face mask, frequent hand hygiene and maintaining physical distance - effective both to protect against COVID-19 and other airborne infections such as influenza and acute respiratory infections.

/Ministry of Health