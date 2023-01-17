Defense Ministry: Bulgaria has Not Exported T-72 Tanks, S-300, MiG-29 or Su-25 to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense has not sold Su-25 aircraft for more than 10 years, said Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, commenting on a Bloomberg publication according to which Bulgaria sold 14 Soviet-made Su-25 attack aircraft to NATO member countries, which handed them over of Ukraine.

"20 Su-25 aircraft were sold in the period 2005 - 2012 to four companies. During the same period 2005 - 2012, some of these combat aircraft were exported. Of the aircraft purchased at that time from Bulgarian companies, six are in Bulgaria, are owned by a Bulgarian company, and have not been sold," he explained.

The minister rejects the speculations that the Ministry of Defense provided equipment and armaments to the Ukrainian side, beyond what was approved by the decisions of the National Assembly last year.

When asked about the sold T-72 tanks cited in publications, Minister Stoyanov stated:

"In the last year, the Ministry of Defense has not sold T-72 tanks to anyone. They are the property of the Bulgarian Army and are in our formations. The decision of the National Assembly clearly states what can be exported to help Ukraine - armament and equipment. Neither the T-72, nor the S-300 complexes, nor the MiG-29, nor the Su-25 were exported," noted Minister Stoyanov.

The funds for the provided equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine are subject to reimbursement from the European fund, and our country has already applied for it. At the moment, their amount cannot be specified.

"The humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Defense alone is about BGN 7 million - I'm talking about the provided helmets, bulletproof vests, medical kits and clothes," said the minister.

Intensive talks with the Polish side about the two engines for MiG-29 aircraft, which our country expects from Poland, continue.

"My idea is for the engines to be in Bulgaria by the end of January", pointed out Dimitar Stoyanov.

On Friday, the Minister of Defense will take part in another meeting on providing aid to Ukraine, which is being held in the Ramstein format. There, he expects to hold talks with representatives of the French and Swedish countries about the replacement fighter jets, as well as with Germany on topics related to the rearmament of the Bulgarian Army.

/BNR