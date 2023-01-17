Six People were Shot in California including a Mother and her Baby

World | January 17, 2023, Tuesday // 10:54
Six people were shot in California. Among the victims were a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, who were killed by a bullet to the head.

The sheriff of Tulare County, in the central part of the southwestern American state, Mike Boudreaux, linked the "horrific mass murder" to settling scores between criminal gangs, dealing in particular with drug trafficking. He pointed out that his assistants searched the same house for drugs just last week.

"We feel this is sending a message that the murdered family has been targeted," Sheriff Boudreaux said.

Two suspects remain at large.

Police responded to a call after multiple gunshots were heard yesterday morning. The murder was committed in an agricultural area midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Firearms killed an estimated 49,000 people in the United States in 2021 — an average of more than 130 per day. More than half of these people took their own lives, notes AFP.

There are more firearms owned by Americans than the population of the country. One in three US adults owns at least one gun, and nearly one in two lives in a household with a gun.

