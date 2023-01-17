Bulgarian Police arrested a Girl with Epilepsy thinking her Medicine is a Narcotic

A girl with epilepsy, who was carrying medicine for her disease in her bag, was detained by police in Sofia for possession of drugs.

The 19-year-old girl was stopped for a check by uniformed officers together with her friend on Alexander Stamboliyski Boulevard in the capital on January 13 late in the evening, Nova TV reported. According to the young woman, after searching her bag, the police found Rivotril in it. Despite the medical document she presented to them, the police detained her.

"I explained to them several times that it was issued to me by my personal physician. They didn't accept it and threw it on the hood of the car," the girl said.

Her mother, Pavlina Evtimova - Atanasova, explained that the document that the police found in her daughter's bag was for another medicine. "She drinks the original, and doctors here prescribed her the substitute of it, which is available in our market," the woman explained. She added that her daughter was carrying both a note from her GP and an epilepsy bracelet.

"She was carrying a document certifying her treatment. The note says that she was prescribed the drug Clonareks. These two drugs are identical," explained the family's lawyer.

The drug "Rivotril" was purchased from Germany, the girl's mother explained, adding that her daughter uses it because "Clonareks" does not affect her treatment well.

Clonazepam, the active substance of Rivotril, belongs to the group of benzodiazepines and has pronounced properties to control seizures. The action of Rivotril occurs after 30 to 60 minutes. Rivotril is used to treat certain forms of epilepsy, is written on the leaflet of the preparation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews