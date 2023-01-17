COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 166 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and sixty-six new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. Seven people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

A week ago, 230 new infections and five deaths were reported.

The 166 new cases were identified from 5,349 tests (3.10 percent were positive). Over 62 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,294,318. They were determined by 10,944,963 tests (nearly 11.83 percent were positive).

Five of the seven who died (over 71 percent) had not been vaccinated. The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 38,146.

Active cases are 3,451, down from 4,092 a week ago.

354 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 50 of them in intensive care units. A week ago, 369 people were in hospitals, 39 of them - under intensive care.

There are 57 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. Nearly 72 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

500 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in our country is 1,252,721.

In the last 24 hours, 193 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the start of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,605,384.

2,075,205 people have completed the vaccination course. 941,178 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 68,609 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/BTA