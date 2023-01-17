Weather in Bulgaria: Strong Wind Today, Temperatures up to 17 Degrees

On Tuesday it will be quite windy, with a moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains - a strong wind from the south-southwest. The minimum temperatures will mostly be between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia - around 3°C.

A yellow code has been announced for 27 regions in Bulgaria because of the strong wind, in some places the gusts are expected to be up to 20-24 m/s.

Cloudiness will be more often significant and there will be rain in places. Warm air will be brought in and daytime temperatures will also rise, the maximum will be mostly between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia - around 13°C.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy and in some places it will snow, below about 1200 meters - rain. It will be very windy with up to stormy, in the high and exposed parts temporarily hurricane wind from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 5°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

Over the Black Sea, cloudiness will be more often significant, but the chance of precipitation is very small. It will be windy with a moderate, temporarily strong southerly wind. Maximum temperatures will be 13°-15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-10°. The excitement of the sea will increase and will be 3-4 points.

Wednesday will be even warmer with temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius.

/BGNES