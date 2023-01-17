Bulgarian General: All of our Su-25 Aircraft are Home, at Bezmer Airport

"All Su-25 aircraft that are state-owned (of the Bulgarian Army) are at Bezmer Airport." This is what general Konstantin Popov, former head of defense, told bTV on the occasion of a publication in "Bloomberg" that Ukraine currently has 14 Bulgarian Su-25 aircraft.

The Ministry of Defense categorically denied yesterday that our planes of this model were sent to Kyiv. "There are various speculations that may arise from the fact that we have classified the information about what we will provide to Ukraine, and perhaps similar problems will arise in the future," commented Gen. Popov. According to him, the wording of the decision on what exactly we will send to Kyiv does not suggest that we provide heavy equipment, including combat aircraft. His advice to the caretaker government is to announce the general framework of military aid that we will send to Ukraine, so that there is no speculation. He specified that the reduction of the armament and numbers of the Bulgarian army in the beginning of 2000 Su-25 aircraft were sold to private companies and it is not excluded that they have now been resold and ended up in Ukraine. The former chief of defense defined the Su-25 machines as a good combat aircraft, albeit with old technology. “It can take a lot of damage and perform its combat tasks. It can carry good enough weaponry. It is easy to pilot," said the general.

/BGNES