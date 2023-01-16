Two of the accused in the Nexo Crypto Scandal are Internationally Wanted

Crime | January 16, 2023, Monday // 19:24
Bulgaria: Two of the accused in the Nexo Crypto Scandal are Internationally Wanted @BNR

Two of the defendants in the Nexo crypto-affair have been declared internationally wanted men, the spokesperson of the chief prosecutor Siika Mileva told journalists, without specifying whether it is a manhunt with a red notice or with a European arrest warrant:

"What lies ahead is an extremely large amount of work. There is the appointment of numerous expertises, the sending of requests for legal assistance to various countries, orders for investigation, and we will also seek the assistance of various foreign services and prosecutors' offices, so that we can reveal indeed this vast and vast, global scheme".

"An international audit will be appointed to check Nexo's activities in recent years," Mileva pointed out.

Prosecutors announced on Friday that four people associated with crypto-trading platform Nexo have been charged with being part of an organized crime ring for money laundering, tax fraud, computer crimes and unlicensed banking that operated from 2018 until last Thursday.

One of the wanted is the organizer of the group. Two defendants, who are in Bulgaria, had cash bail of one million BGN each.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nexo, Mileva, crypto
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria