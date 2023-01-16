Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense: We have Not Provided NATO countries with Su-25 Aircraft for Ukraine

Politics » DEFENSE | January 16, 2023, Monday // 15:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense: We have Not Provided NATO countries with Su-25 Aircraft for Ukraine Bulgarian Su-25

The Ministry of Defense has not sold and/or provided NATO countries with Su-25 aircraft intended for Ukraine.” This was stated by the Ministry of Defense to the media regarding information in "Bloomberg" that Bulgaria sold 14 Soviet-made Su-25 attack aircraft to NATO member countries, which handed them over to Ukraine.

In an article by Michael Winfrey, who heads the Dutch analytical project Oryx, it is stated what kind of military aid, in what value and in what quantitative terms, Kyiv received from its Western allies.

The "aviation" section also mentions the purchase of Bulgarian Su-25 front-line aircraft.

Acting Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov said earlier today that he had no such information.

More on the topic read here.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: defense, Ukraine, NATO, Su-25
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria