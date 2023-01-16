Annual Inflation in Bulgaria is 16.9%

Business » FINANCE | January 16, 2023, Monday // 13:12
Bulgaria: Annual Inflation in Bulgaria is 16.9%

Annual inflation in Bulgaria is 16.9%, reports the National Statistical Institute.

Monthly inflation for December 2022 is 0.9%, and annual inflation is 16.9%. Inflation is measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI), with monthly inflation for December 2022 compared to the previous month and annual inflation for December 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year.

In December 2022, compared to the previous month, the largest price increase was in the groups: entertainment and culture (+8.5%), health care (+2.2%), various goods and services (+1.6%), restaurants and hotels (+1.4 %). A decrease in prices was registered in the transport (-2.3%) and clothing and footwear (-1.2%) groups.

The average annual inflation for the period January - December 2022 compared to the period January - December 2021 is 15.3%.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, Bulgaria, December
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria