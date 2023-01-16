Hungary supports Bulgaria for Schengen membership
Hungary supports Bulgaria for Schengen membership, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó after a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Nikolay Milkov.
According to Szijjártó, it is "terrible" that our country has not received the green light for membership in the visa-free zone:
"For our part, we will continue to insist that double standards are not applied. We will not allow subjective criteria to displace objective criteria. Bulgaria objectively fulfills the criteria for Schengen membership".
For his part, Minister Nikolay Milkov reiterated that our country will make every effort to achieve membership with a target date of October 1:
"We don't have such a date yet, but it is a date that we set ourselves as a goal, provided that everything we plan is fulfilled, it is realistic in that sense."
/BNR
