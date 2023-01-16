Day 327 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky warned the Russian People about the Danger of their "Cowardly Silence" (UPDATED)

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Zelensky warned the Russian people about the danger of their "cowardly silence"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned the "cowardly silence" of the Russian people after the death toll from a rocket attack on a residential building in the eastern city of Dnipro reached more than 30.

In his evening address, Zelensky noted that Ukraine had received many messages of sympathy from around the world after Saturday's attack.

Speaking in Russian, he said he wanted to appeal to those Russians "who even now cannot utter a word to condemn this terror."

"Your cowardly silence, your attempt to 'wait' for what is happening will only end in the fact that one day these same terrorists will come for you," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader said a 15-year-old girl was among the victims of the missile strike and that two children lost their parents.

Rescuers are still searching the rubble for more missing people, he added.

Fighting continues in eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces claim to have captured Soledar, despite Ukrainian denials.

More than 30 dead and dozens missing after the Russian strike in Dnipro

Dozens of people are still missing after the Russian strike on Saturday against an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukraine's president said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that the rescue operation will continue until there is even a minimal chance of finding survivors. Several floors of the building were reduced to rubble in the attack.

70 people were examined by medical teams. The condition of 10 of the victims remains serious.

The Ukrainian military believed the Russian attack had targeted a power plant, but it was missed by the missile.

The yellow kitchen: A story with a Russian rocket and the shattered happiness of a single family

A still life with a carefully arranged kitchen in yellow, the only survivor in an apartment on the upper floors of a block of flats hit by a Russian missile in Dnipro, became over the weekend a new symbol of Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

On Sunday, a video appeared on social networks showing life in the yellow kitchen before the Russians. The footage is from a family celebrating another birthday of one of the children.

Bulgarian media “OFFNews” sought details on the family itself and their fate following the Russian attack on Saturday afternoon, after a Russian missile destroyed an entire entrance to a 9-story apartment building. 40 hours after the impact, the death toll reached 35 people, 75 were injured, 39 were rescued, trapped on the upper floors or under the rubble of the entrance, the fate of 35 residents of the building is unknown as of Monday morning. Among the injured are 14 children, reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Military District Administration, Valentin Reznichenko.

Friends recognized the apartment with the yellow kitchen as the home of the well-known Dnipro boxing coach Mikhail Korenovsky, and an hour after the explosion, Korenovsyi's wife, fitness instructor Olga Korenovska, uploaded a photo of the hit building and the hole in the place of her apartment to Instagram. From her words, it is clear what happened on Saturday, January 14.

"Only yesterday, where this hole is, was my apartment, in which my family and I lived for 9 years... At the time of the explosion, we were walking with the children on the Boulevard of Glory, and my husband, after the competition, came home, ate and had to come with us... I haven't seen him for 1 hour and I really hope he came out then. There is no connection with him, he is not among the living, he is not among the dead either..." writes Olga. She and her two children were lucky not to be home at the time of the impact.

In another post, she sees her kitchen from afar, the only thing left of the family home: “My kitchen. And yesterday morning I made their children's favorite waffles there for breakfast," says the Ukrainian woman, waiting for her husband Mikhail to call.

Mikhail does not call and does not appear among the living. His body was recognized among the dead, he never made it to the meeting with his family, reports the Dnipro boxing federation. Korenovsyi's compatriots call him a sports legend and a very good person who raised many athletes in the city.

"In this apartment lived a remarkable man, Mikhail Mihailovich Korenovsyi, I would even say a man of legend, who raised many good athletes, champions. My son Fyodor trained with him. He was in training on Friday. Today they found our coach... His heavenly kingdom and eternal memory. He left behind a wife and two children who were on the street at the time of the explosion and were waiting for their father. They were left without a father and without a roof over their heads," wrote Taras Ivanov, the father of one of the coach's graduates. Relatives, acquaintances and the boxing federation in Dnipro are collecting funds to help the survivors of the family from the yellow kitchen, mother and children.

Among the residents of the building killed in Saturday's Russian airstrike was 15-year-old dancer Masha Lebed, a ninth-grader from the Kaskadi club and president of her school's board. At the time of the explosion, Masha was alone at home - her mother was at work, and her brother was outside and they were saved, Masha - not. Her brother rushed to the house immediately after the explosion, but their entrance was no longer there. "My 15 year old super smart super talented freaking fun sister is gone, rocket hit the building," Masha's sister Alisa Friedman wrote in an Instagram story.

"If Masha could see how many people have viewed the story with her photo, how many of your comments and donations there are, she would say, 'Wow, I've become famous!' She was a kid with the sense of humor of a professional stand-up comedian. She loved to make jokes and funny pictures," Alisa wrote in memoriam.

A German company dashed Ukraine's hopes for a quick delivery of tanks

German Leopard 2 tanks can be delivered to Ukraine as early as 2024. This warning was given by the executive director of the company - the manufacturer of these tanks, Rheinmetall, after the ambassador of Kyiv in Berlin called for quick action with the delivery of tanks.

This comes days before Ukraine's Western allies meet at the US Ramstein base to discuss further military support for Kyiv.

Tanks and other combat equipment will be a key item on Friday's agenda after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected more heavy weapons to be sent "in the near future."

Meanwhile, Poland and other countries have increasingly called for Leopard 2 deliveries as part of an international coalition.

The West has long refused to allow the delivery of tanks, but over the weekend Britain announced it would send 14 Challenger 2s, and the US signaled it might transfer some of its M1 Abrams.

In the case of the Leopard 2 - of which there are around 2,000 in Europe - however, their delivery needs the approval of the manufacturer Germany, which, while becoming more likely under pressure from coalition partners on Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has not yet become certain. The situation is complicated by reports of the resignation of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, which should be confirmed today.

In addition, according to the executive director of Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, only repaired tanks can be delivered to Ukraine. This activity will cost hundreds of millions of euros; and the order cannot start until it is confirmed.

The disassembly and restoration of the tanks from the German industrial reserves can begin next year at the earliest, Papperger explained to Bild. This deadline will be the earliest possible, "even if the decision to send our Leopard tanks to Kyiv comes tomorrow."

At the same time, the reserves of " Rheinmetall " are only 22 "Leopard 1" and 88 "Leopard 2". According to publications in the Polish media, Warsaw has 249 such tanks in its army, although it is not clear how many of them it could give (according to some media - 14), and it is not ready to do it alone. Finland has about 200, but President Sauli Niinistö warned that Helsinki could not give much because the country "borders Russia and is not part of NATO".

Ukraine will receive 3 billion euros in financial aid from the EU this week

The European Union and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday for the 18 billion euro aid package for 2023 that was announced last October, Reuters reported.

"Ukraine and the EU have just signed a memorandum of understanding for the provision of 18 billion euros of macro-financial assistance," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

He thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her deputy Valdis Dombrovskis for the deal, saying it would "help Ukraine continue to maintain macroeconomic stability in the future."

European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the first installment of 3 billion euros would be sent to Kyiv later this week.

"This will help Ukraine cover its pressing needs with a stable flow of payments throughout the year," Dombrovskis said.

The EU has estimated that Ukraine will need 3 to 4 billion euros per month to cover basic needs.

Kremlin: British tanks for Ukraine will burn

British tanks that have been promised to Ukraine will "burn" on the battlefield, the Kremlin said.

"The special military operation will continue. These tanks are burning and will burn," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, quoted by AFP.

He added that plans by some Western countries - such as Britain and Poland - to send tanks to Ukraine "will not change the situation on the ground. It will only prolong this story."

Last week British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to provide Kyiv with British "Challenger" 2 tanks.

Earlier this month, France also promised to send AMX-10 RC tanks to Ukraine. Warsaw signals that it is ready to send Leopard 2 tanks to its neighbor.

The EU condemned the Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine

The spokesperson of the European External Action Service, Peter Stano, condemned Russia's strike on a residential building in Dnipro, which killed dozens of people, and added that this is a war crime and will not go unpunished.

Asked if this could lead to the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia, he said the matter would be discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday.

However, he recalled that the adoption of new restrictive measures requires full agreement between the member countries.

Sevastopol reported 10 drone attacks in a single day

The administration of Sevastopol, on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, reported ten downed drones in one day in the city area.

According to the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, there were initially seven drones, and the attack with them lasted about an hour. Another drone was later reported shot down on the night of January 16, bringing the total to 10 this afternoon.

The drones in question were shot down over the sea. The first of them, according to Razvozhaev, was struck over the Belbek military airport.

It is not known who launched the drones, but Ukrainian aircraft have been regularly attacking Sevastopol since the beginning of autumn, with no casualties or damage reported.

At the same time, in the sea not far from the city, there was also a well-known attack by sea drones, which caught Russia off guard a few months ago.

