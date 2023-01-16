MP from the Bulgarian Socialist Party: Peace Talks will reveal whether Russia is really the Aggressor

“During peace negotiations, it will be clear whether Russia is really an aggressor,” according to the deputy chairman of the BSP parliamentary group, Ivan Chenchev.

In an interview with Nova TV, when asked if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was an aggressor, the socialist replied: "It depends on who you ask. Certainly, the fact that he entered the territory is a kind of invasion despite the provocations. I think it will become clear during the negotiations whether he is an aggressor".

Asked if he was against the fact that Putin entered Ukraine, the Bulgarian politician replied that he could not comment on the decisions of an entire country. And he added that "whether there were provocations or not, only the Russian intelligence knows."

“Whether there is an invasion, we do not deny it, but these are brotherly nations, Slavic, and the conflict must be resolved through negotiations,” believes Chenchev. When asked whether peace negotiations should be conducted on the basis of Russia retaining the already conquered Ukrainian territories, he avoided responding by repeating that he did not want to commit his party, but all he wanted was peace and negotiations.

Today BSP received from President Rumen Radev the third last mandate to form a government. This is the fourth time the president has chosen to give the Left the last mandate, as its previous attempts to form a government have failed. In the 48th National Assembly, the BSP has serious differences with the other parties (except pro-Russian “Vazrazhdane”) regarding the attitude towards Russia and Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik