Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: I am Optimistic that We will be Accepted in Schengen in the Second Half of 2023

“Today's meeting makes me optimistic that our Schengen admission process, which could not be completed at the end of last year, will be finalized at the beginning of the second half of this year.” This was said by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev after a meeting with Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi.

According to him, Bulgaria is taking the right steps and they are appreciated. “In the context of our talks with Austria next week, I am optimistic that the process will have a successful conclusion. My Greek colleague and I also discussed the ways in which the external borders of the EU should be protected. We reached a consensus and think that the EC should support our countries. The focus on border protection must be strengthened and there must be stronger solidarity from the EU and other member states. We will use the migration forums to engage the attention of the EC and the EU and get more solidarity in our fight against illegal migration, both financially and with all other resources. This is how we will build reliable technical facilities and guard the borders of the Union. For this, the dialogue with Turkey is key, we think we can be a mediator between the EU and Turkey,” he stated.

For his part, Notis Mitarachi said that Greece and Bulgaria maintain excellent bilateral cooperation. "We discussed the challenges facing both countries related to illegal migration, as Member States that are geographically located on the external border of the EU. We need a strict and effective framework for guarding the external borders, but also a system of effective solidarity for the Member States of first line. Guarding the external borders is the only way to reduce secondary migrant flows to the EU. We are ready to support Bulgaria in discussing measures. The acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania is important not only for the EU, but for Greece in particular," he pointed out.

