No Survivors in Nepal Plane Crash with 72 on board

All 72 people on board the passenger plane that crashed yesterday in Nepal have died, TASS reported, referring to the Yeti Airlines airline.

"All have died - 68 passengers and four crew members," a representative of the Nepalese airline told the agency.

The previous figure was for 68 victims.

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane flying from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara with 72 people on board crashed shortly before landing at the tourist city's new airport. It is Nepal's deadliest plane crash in three decades.

The cause of the tragedy is being clarified. Weather conditions in the area were good.

The passengers on board were 53 Nepalis and 15 foreigners - five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans and one Australian, Argentine, Irish and French.

Dnevnik