Society » HEALTH | January 16, 2023, Monday // 09:44
Bulgaria: New Deliveries of Missing Antibiotics and Drugs are Expected this Week in Bulgaria @Pixabay

New supplies of antibiotics and antivirals, which are missing from pharmacies in Bulgaria, are expected this week. In the coming days, the measure announced by the Minister of Health last week, according to which doctors and pharmacists will have access to information about missing and available drugs in wholesale warehouses, should also work.

An announcement of the results from the inspections of the control bodies in warehouses and pharmacies for available quantities of the missing medicines is also expected.

Additional quantities of the medicines missing from the pharmacies should be delivered this week, with the priority being the provision of medicines for children, explained the advisor to the Minister of Health, Arkady Sharkov.

Dr. Medzhidiev himself assured that some of the missing and massively sought-after drugs are already available:

"We have an additional supply of Pulmicort, we have an additional supply of Ventolin, the pharmacy network is stocked with anti-diabetic and anti-hypertensive drugs. Despite everything, we are monitoring the situation."

/BNR

Tags: antibiotics, pharmacies, medicines, drugs
