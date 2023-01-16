COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 36 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 36, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

730 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 4.93 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 358 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 48 are in intensive care units. There are nine newly admitted to the hospital.

During the last 24 hours, no cured patients were reported, and a total of 1,252,221 were cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,792 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, one dose of the vaccines against COVID-19 was administered, and a total of 4,605,191 doses were administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,139 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,294,152 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA