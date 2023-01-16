Weather in Bulgaria will start to Warm Up, Rain expected in some areas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 16, 2023, Monday // 09:27
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria will start to Warm Up, Rain expected in some areas @Pixabay

Today, the cloudiness from the west will begin to increase and towards the end of the day in some places, mainly in Northwestern Bulgaria, light rain will fall. A moderate southern wind will blow, which will also bring warming: the maximum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia - around 7°C.

Atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.

It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains, but no precipitation is expected. A light to moderate south-westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.

In the coming days, strong winds from the south-southwest will bring warm air, which will significantly raise temperatures, first in the eastern parts of the country. There, the minimum temperatures will be around and above 10°C, and the daytime temperatures will reach 17°-18°C. In places, mainly in the southern and mountainous regions, it will rain.

/BGNES

Tags: weather, rain, wind, temperatures
