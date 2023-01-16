Weather in Bulgaria will start to Warm Up, Rain expected in some areas
Today, the cloudiness from the west will begin to increase and towards the end of the day in some places, mainly in Northwestern Bulgaria, light rain will fall. A moderate southern wind will blow, which will also bring warming: the maximum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia - around 7°C.
Atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease and will be lower than the average for the month.
It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains, but no precipitation is expected. A light to moderate south-westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.
In the coming days, strong winds from the south-southwest will bring warm air, which will significantly raise temperatures, first in the eastern parts of the country. There, the minimum temperatures will be around and above 10°C, and the daytime temperatures will reach 17°-18°C. In places, mainly in the southern and mountainous regions, it will rain.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Strong Wind Today, Temperatures up to 17 Degrees
- » Clouds and Light Rain in Bulgaria Today
- » Windy and Cloudy Weather in Bulgaria, Temperatures up to 7 Degrees
- » Cloudy and Rainy Weather in Bulgaria
- » Cloudy and Rainy Tuesday in Bulgaria
- » Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Cloudy, Temperatures up to 12 degrees