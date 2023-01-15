Day 326 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians Kill 20 People, a Child among them, More under the Ruins in Dnipro

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

20 people died in Dnipro, 40 are still under the ruins of the collapsed building

38 people were rescued from the destroyed apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro after the rocket strikes yesterday. After a rescue operation that lasted all night, more than 74 people were found injured, 20 people dead, including a child, UNIAN reported.

Three days of mourning have been declared in the city. Yesterday, all of Ukraine was subjected to powerful missile strikes, with Dnipro suffering the most.

Another video from Dnipro city. Local residents are coming to help dig through the debris and do what they can. pic.twitter.com/eMWmTZySuD — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 14, 2023

The State Emergency Service said the elimination of three small fires in the rubble was ongoing. Search and rescue operations and the dismantling of dangerous structural elements continue. According to the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, the fate of over 40 people under the rubble remains unknown.

Saturday's enemy attack on a residential building destroyed 72 apartments, damaged more than 230... The dismantling of the destroyed structures of the building continues. Almost 3,500 tons of debris have already been removed, Reznichenko said.

Horrifying images from Dnipro. The girl sits in her destroyed apartment on the fifth floor waiting for help. When rescuers take her down, she grasps a soft green toy and a golden garland. What kind of people dare to justify this? pic.twitter.com/t68NNGmoQD — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 14, 2023

The Russian army fired an X-22 missile at the 9-story residential building in Dnipro, designed to destroy aircraft carrier groups at sea, the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Yury Ignat announced yesterday on the air of the nationwide television marathon. In slang they call X-22 "killer of aircraft carriers".

Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by ???????? terror! The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues. All services are working. We're fighting for every person, every life. We'll find everyone involved in terror. Everyone will bear responsibility. Utmost. pic.twitter.com/zG4rIF8nzC — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 14, 2023

A new wave of Russian strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Odesa, Kharkiv and Kyiv were attacked, with the situation in the last two regions being the most serious. More than 30 rockets were fired, of which 20 were shot down.

“The world must stop the evil that is Russian terror,” Zelensky stressed:

"The enemy will certainly receive our response on the battlefield. Our soldiers will do their job. Anyone involved in this and other missile strikes against Ukraine will be hunted down and brought to justice."

Today, rus seriously violated one of the core Int.Humanitarian Law principles,distinction,destroyed an apartment building in Dnipro,killed at least 5 people&injured min 39.

"I was just following orders” will not excuse you,war criminals.Proved by Nuremberg.

Art by @MariiaLoniuk pic.twitter.com/lEvCsEMRcn — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) January 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army announced that heavy fighting continues for the city of Soledar, and the Russians are also advancing in the direction of Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlovka.

Britain will send a total of 14 Challenger tanks and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced. In addition, in the coming days London will begin training the Ukrainian military on how to use them.

Britain has the "ambition" to send tanks to Ukraine, Sunak told Zelensky

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined his country's ambition to provide some of its tanks to Ukraine along with more artillery systems. He did this in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sunak's office said, as quoted by Reuters.

"The two agreed on the need to seize the moment to increase global military and diplomatic support for Ukraine," a spokesman for the British prime minister said. "The Prime Minister outlined Britain's ambition to increase our support for Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and more artillery systems."

Earlier, a number of media reports claimed that Britain was discussing with Ukraine the possibility of helping it with the Challengers - the main battle tank in the British army - in the war with Russia.

But the government in London has repeatedly said no final decision has yet been made.

"The Prime Minister and President Zelensky also welcomed other international commitments in this regard, such as Poland's offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks," Sunak's spokesman said. "The Prime Minister stressed that he and the entire British government will work hard with international partners to quickly providing Ukraine with such assistance as would enable her to seize her advantage, win the war, and secure a lasting peace."

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, thanked Britain for the new defense package.

"This is an important contribution to the defense of freedom and democracy in Europe. We are grateful to Rishi Sunak and the (British) people for their help," he said on Twitter.

Russia cancels planned prisoner exchange

Russia canceled a prisoner exchange planned for today, hours after launching massive missile strikes on several Ukrainian cities yesterday.

Air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine on Saturday. Moscow delivered one of its most massive strikes in the past few weeks. The targets - Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Lviv. Serious material damage was caused, energy infrastructure was affected and a large part of the country was left in the dark.

"We are already used to it - to the sirens, to the bomb shelters. What happened in Dnipro is monstrous. The whole world is watching what is happening in Ukraine and no one is doing anything to stop this nightmare. They can, but they don't want to do anything," believes Lyubov, a resident of Lviv.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan border police found in the Larga border sector remains of a missile used in Russia's airstrikes over Ukraine. Immediate action was taken to protect the area. This is the third such case for the country.

Zelensky: Russian terror can only be stopped with weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian terror can only be stopped with weapons. He made this statement after Russian airstrikes hit residential buildings in eastern and southern Ukraine and energy infrastructure in many regions of the country, world agencies reported, quoted by BTA.

"Russia carried out a massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities. Is it possible to stop Russian terror? Yes, it is possible. Can we do it in any other way than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately, no," Zelensky said in his midnight address to the Ukrainians.

He called on Western partners to send more needed weapons to Ukraine.

"What is needed to stop Russian attacks on civilian targets? We need those weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners and that our soldiers have been waiting for for so long," said Zelensky. "The whole world knows what and when to stop those who sow death. Thank you to everyone who helps us with this," he added.

Zelensky said in connection with the new strikes, which also hit energy infrastructure, that the situation is worst in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

Dnipro today. The screams of Ukrainian civilians buried under the rubble of their high-rise on Orthodox New Year. Russia and its traditional values. pic.twitter.com/iU99hOgkgG — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) January 14, 2023

Because of the shelling, an emergency power cut was ordered in most regions of Ukraine, notes AFP.

At the same time, according to new data, the victims of the attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro are already 20, and the injured - 73. Among the victims there is also a 15-year-old girl, and among the injured there are 14 children. All eight floors of the building collapsed as a result of the explosion of a Russian missile that hit it, Zelensky said.

The mayor of the city has announced three days of mourning.

In Kryvyi Rih, in southern Ukraine, one person was killed and another injured in the demolition of a residential building hit by one of today's shellings.

During the day, there were three airstrikes and a dozen massive missile attacks on energy installations, Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's energy minister, said, adding that energy facilities in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions were hit.

Several explosions resounded in the morning in Kyiv, and the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, called on the population to stay in bomb shelters.

On the front line, Ukrainian authorities say they still control the town of Soledar, which Moscow has repeatedly said it took control of after fierce fighting.

Russia is moving part of the ships of its Black Sea Fleet

Russia has moved at least ten vessels of its Black Sea Fleet from the naval base in Novorossiysk due to fears of a possible Ukrainian attack, the British Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence briefing on the war in Ukraine, DPA and BTA reported.

"Given the number and type of vessels deployed on the high seas at the same time, such activity is likely associated with fleet deployment in response to a specific threat to Novorossiysk that Russia believes it has identified," the ministry tweeted. .

Novorossiysk is a port city in the Russian Krasnodar Territory. The British ministry said it was "unlikely" that the action was in preparation for Russian cruise missile strikes and that it was "highly unlikely" that it was in preparation for amphibious assault operations.

Russia's Black Sea fleet "continues to be largely inactive due to possible threats from Ukraine and continues to prioritize force protection over offensive and patrol operations," the intelligence briefing said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg