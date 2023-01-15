Bulgaria: An Independent International Auditor will Investigate in Detail the Activities of NEXO

"An investigation is underway against an organized criminal group with global international criminal activity that has affected the interests of citizens of various countries. Transactions made through the NEXO cryptobank over a 5-year period amounted to $94 billion. The group has been operating since 2018 and was created with profit motive for tax crimes, money laundering, computer fraud, banking activity without a license".

Siika Mileva, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General, summarized this for BNR.

And she added that in the case of the pre-trial proceedings, Bulgaria will cooperate with international experts and an independent international auditor will have to be engaged to study the activity of the cryptobank in detail.

"Our colleagues are constantly gaining experience in this field. In order to have results and effective investigations, you must have the necessary modern equipment and modern legislation. The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office has software and technical equipment with which we investigate crime in the virtual space, the so-called modern crimes. As far as modern legislation is concerned, this is a very long topic of conversation."

She emphasized that the prosecutor's office is not aiming for a political effect with its actions, and the pre-trial proceedings are not concerned with who made what kind of donations:

"In recent years, when the prosecutor's office starts an investigation in which someone's financial interest is affected, we hear attacks and accusations. Let's stop attacking institutions! This has become a national sport - attacking institutions and individuals".

For BNR, Siika Mileva also pointed out that for years, persons under investigation have been attacking the prosecutor's office, using political arguments to defend themselves:

"Unfortunately, this is also used by political forces. This destroys the authority of institutions, destroys the foundations of statehood. These are the consequences for Bulgarian citizens, who feel insecure and victims of crime."

And she recalled that the leadership of the prosecutor's office has clearly expressed readiness for a debate on judicial reform:

"Even with the formation of this parliament, the chief prosecutor turned to the deputies with a request for dialogue. There was a letter to every single representative. Meetings were held with parliamentary groups, but not with all of them. Justice reform is a priority, we are not against it. Against we are the attempts to impose a political dictate, the gross violation of the separation of powers, the violation of the Constitution, the attempts to impose extraordinary legislation that would lead to the elimination of the independence of the court and the prosecution".

BNR