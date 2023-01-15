Plane Crash in Nepal: 72 People On Board including 15 Foreigners

Passenger plane crash in Nepal. There were 72 people on board - among them four crew members. It is reported that 15 of the passengers are foreigners - there is no evidence that there were Bulgarian citizens among them.

The Yeti Airlines flight was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

The plane crashed near the international airport shortly before landing.

So far, 40 people have been confirmed dead. The causes of the serious accident are under investigation.

According to Nepalese authorities, there were five Indians, four Russians, one Irishman and two Koreans on board the plane.

One citizen each of Australia, France and Argentina was also previously reported.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT