Plane Crash in Nepal: 72 People On Board including 15 Foreigners

World | January 15, 2023, Sunday // 10:52
Bulgaria: Plane Crash in Nepal: 72 People On Board including 15 Foreigners @DarikNews

Passenger plane crash in Nepal. There were 72 people on board - among them four crew members. It is reported that 15 of the passengers are foreigners - there is no evidence that there were Bulgarian citizens among them.

The Yeti Airlines flight was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara.

The plane crashed near the international airport shortly before landing.

So far, 40 people have been confirmed dead. The causes of the serious accident are under investigation.

According to Nepalese authorities, there were five Indians, four Russians, one Irishman and two Koreans on board the plane.

One citizen each of Australia, France and Argentina was also previously reported.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plane, crash, Nepal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria