Plane Crash in Nepal: 72 People On Board including 15 Foreigners
Passenger plane crash in Nepal. There were 72 people on board - among them four crew members. It is reported that 15 of the passengers are foreigners - there is no evidence that there were Bulgarian citizens among them.
The Yeti Airlines flight was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara.
The plane crashed near the international airport shortly before landing.
So far, 40 people have been confirmed dead. The causes of the serious accident are under investigation.
According to Nepalese authorities, there were five Indians, four Russians, one Irishman and two Koreans on board the plane.
One citizen each of Australia, France and Argentina was also previously reported.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 326 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians Kill 20 People, a Child among them, More under the Ruins in Dnipro
- » Day 325 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Powerful Explosions in Kyiv this Morning
- » Fines from 1,000 to 26,000 Euros for Traders in Croatia who unjustifiably Increased Prices after Adopting the Euro
- » Ukraine declared itself a "De Facto Member of NATO" and Warned of a New Russian Offensive
- » Russian Politician demanded the Assassination of the German Foreign Minister
- » NATO to Deploy AWACS Aircraft from Germany to Romania