COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 46, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
983 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.98 percent.
There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection.
To date, there are 354 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 49 are in intensive care units.
3 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,252,221 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 3,757 active cases
In the last 24 hours, 14 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,605,190 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,138 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,294,116 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
