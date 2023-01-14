Egg producers in Bulgaria expect their price to continue to rise even after the doubling of prices in the last year. The forecast is from the chairman of the Association of Industrial Poultry Breeding in our country, Daniel Bozhankov.

If, according to the market price index, prices in our country have risen by an average of 52% per year, then the jump in the price of eggs is 80, and in some places 100 percent.

According to Bozhankov, the reasons are complex. The first:

"The price of eggs, when they started to rise in price, was extremely low. For years, the colleagues worked at a loss".

In addition, there is a 100% increase in feed prices, electricity, fuel and all other consumables have increased, the poultry farmer explains.

The jump in prices led to less consumption of eggs in our country.

But there is good news for the industry. Because of the massive bird flu in Europe and because of the war in Ukraine, a serious market niche is opening up.

"There is a shortage of eggs all over Europe, we get inquiries all the time from different countries to sell them eggs, regardless of the price."

The bad news for consumers is that it is not expected to get cheaper, on the contrary.

"These predictions are very difficult to make in this geopolitical environment, but if things continue as they are, the price will most likely increase."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR